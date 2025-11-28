Anzeige
Freitag, 28.11.2025
Internationale Expansion geplant: Medizintechnik aus dem Weltraum!
Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Total Voting Rights

Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following the purchase of 70,000 of own shares, the Company confirms that at 30 November 2025, it has 57,130,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in issue.

The above figure of 57,130,000 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


