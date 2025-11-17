Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

Notification of Purchase of Own Shares



Pursuant to the general authority given to the Company by its shareholders at its last annual general meeting on the 25 July 2025, the Company announces that, on 13 November 2025 it purchased a total of 70,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of £1 per share from Rulegale Nominees Ltd. The shares re-purchased, which constituted 0.1% of the then total issued ordinary share capital of the Company, have been cancelled.

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following the purchase of own shares referred to above, there are 57,130,000 ordinary shares of the Company in issue.



The above figure of 57,130,000 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.