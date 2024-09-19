TMG Unveils Fuse: A Groundbreaking Shopify App Built for Seamless SAP ERP Integrations

The Shopify-embedded app empowers enterprise B2B companies to streamline data flow across multiple external systems.

Techmates Group (TMG), a leader in digital experience and engineering for complex B2B solutions, proudly announces the launch of Fuse, a powerful, enterprise-ready integration platform. Fuse is designed to effortlessly connect Shopify stores to ERP systems like SAP S/4HANA and ECC, transforming how enterprise businesses approach eCommerce and backend data management.





Fuse is powered by DBOS, a serverless platform for cloud-native development. DBOS is 15x less costly than similar platforms and 25x faster, enabling a lower total cost of ownership and faster time-to-market.

"Our innovation team created a solution to bring B2B enterprise companies quickly and smoothly onto Shopify by eliminating the complexity of tying in legacy ERPs and other backend systems," says Pat Bonuso, CEO of TMG. "This functionality is a huge win for our manufacturing and wholesale clients, who sell through many channels in multiple markets. They can reduce time-to-market and adjust quicker than they ever have before."

Seamless Integrations, Speed-to-Revenue, and Real-Time Monitoring

TMG's history of creating digital solutions for B2B companies, including IoT telematics for heavy equipment manufacturers and the evolution of the modern viax.io process technology, laid the groundwork for Fuse. The app solves a major gap in ERP-commerce integrations, allowing for real-time data flow via APIs between Shopify and complex backend systems. This drastically reduces the total cost of ownership while enabling speed-to-revenue and providing real-time monitoring and pricing for enterprise businesses.

"Fuse is built for enterprises looking to unlock new efficiencies in their operations without the burden of traditional integration methods," said Thomas McNally, VP of Technology at TMG. "We've designed it to be scalable, secure, and easy to maintain - and all of this can be managed directly from the Shopify interface."

The platform supports both real-time and batched data synchronization, surfacing vital data across key touchpoints such as product pages for inventory checks, ERP business rules for checkout, and more. Unlike traditional solutions, Fuse allows integrations to be maintained in a low-code or no-code environment, reducing downtime and increasing operational efficiency.

Empowering Developers and Business Teams Alike

With Fuse, developers and business teams can set up real-time integrations with just a few clicks. The system is built to allow users to create, connect, manage, and monitor integrations without ever leaving Shopify. This technology significantly reduces the time required for complex B2B integrations, enabling businesses to complete what once took months in just a week.

Additionally, Fuse enables enterprises transitioning to Shopify to accelerate their data migration, providing out-of-the-box tools that reduce complexity and implementation costs.

A Continued Commitment to Innovation

TMG's launch of Fuse is not just a new product offering - it marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company in its 10th year of operation. With Fuse, TMG aims to further enhance digital touchpoints for enterprise businesses, continuing to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to its customers.

To see the full capabilities of Fuse and how it can transform your enterprise operations, request a meeting with TMG today.

About TMG

TMG was founded on simplifying the complexities of B2B organizations. Our solutions unravel the many difficulties in commerce, design, experience, and strategy that evolving enterprises face. Our mix of B2B expertise, agile methodology, and approachable partnership brings enterprise businesses faster time to value and an informed strategy for success. Please visit us at www.tmg.io for more information.

