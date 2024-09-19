Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: Changes in SEB's Group Executive Committee

Stockholm 19 september 2024

Chief Financial Officer Masih Yazdi has decided to leave his position at SEB. He joined the bank in 2013 and he has spent the last six years in the positions as Chief Financial Officer. Masih Yazdi will remain in the bank until March 2025.

"As a valued member of our Group Executive Committee, Masih has been instrumental in SEB's value creation and accelerated efforts to future proof the bank. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Masih for his extraordinary contributions to SEB over the years, while also wishing him the very best of luck in his next endeavors," says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO of SEB.

The process to find his replacement has been initiated.



This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19-09-2024 14:30 CET.

For further information, contact:

Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations

+46 70 462 2111

pawel.wyszynski@seb.se

Petter Brunnberg, Head of Media Relations & External Communication

+46 70 763 5166

petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,000 employees. At 30 June 2024, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,152bn while assets under management totalled SEK 2,666bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.