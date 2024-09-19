

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Global defense player Babcock International, (BAB.L) Thursday announced that in partnership with Supacat, the company has been awarded a contract to build an additional 53 High Mobility Transporter Jackal 3s for the British Army.



The Jackal, designed by Supacat of Honiton, is a versatile high-mobility weapon platform in its class. It is British built and battle-proven in Afghanistan.



It has been used in land tactics and operations. Jackal variants are used for deep battlespace reconnaissance, rapid assault, fire support roles, and for convoy protection.



Earlier, Babcock and Supacat have started production of 70 Jackal 3s.



