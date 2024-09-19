FedEx Corporation: The FedExCup Playoffs Will Leave a Legacy of Trees in Three Host Cities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / The world's best men's professional golfers are amid a run at the PGA TOUR's Ultimate Prize, with the FedExCup Playoffs beginning last week and taking place across three different cities.

But the FedExCup Playoffs aren't just about golf. They're also about giving back to the communities that host them. Thanks to a collaboration between FedEx and One Tree Planted, the three cities hosting the Playoffs - Memphis, Denver, and Atlanta - will soon be greener.

FedEx is committed to environmental sustainability and has been working with One Tree Planted to plant trees in areas that need them most. These trees will help to improve air quality, reduce heat, and create healthier, more livable communities.

"As a founding member of One Tree Planted's Urban Forestry Fund, FedEx is excited to contribute to a better tomorrow by planting trees in Memphis, Denver, and Atlanta," said April Britt, Director of Global Citizenship at FedEx.

The trees will be planted in parks, along roadways, and in school yards. In Memphis and Denver, the focus will be on increasing shade for pedestrians in public parks. In Atlanta, fruit-producing trees will be planted in neighborhoods with food deserts.

"It is inspiring to leave a legacy behind during the 2024 FedExCup Playoffs in all three markets by increasing tree canopy and reducing heat in urban areas," said Brazos Barber, Director of Sustainability at the PGA TOUR.

Beyond the FedExCup Playoffs, FedEx will also deliver 60 tree planting and conservation projects across six continents this next year.

Jonathan Mason, Director of Urban Forestry for One Tree Planted, noted, "City life comes with a lot of environmental challenges...To address this, we're working with companies like FedEx and the PGA TOUR to plant more trees in urban areas, helping fight climate change and make cities better places to live.

To learn more about this initiative, go to FedExCup Playoffs help provide better tomorrow thanks to FedEx, One Tree Planted - PGA TOUR.

