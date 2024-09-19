Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
19.09.24
20:44 Uhr
31,940 Euro
+0,780
+2,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,86032,01021:42
31,89032,01021:42
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 21:36 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT to acquire Indostar Home Finance, an Indian affordable housing finance company, for INR 17.5 billion (USD 210 million) and invest INR 5 billion to support further growth

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Indostar Home Finance is a fast-growing affordable housing finance company with INR 24 billion (USD 286 million) in assets under management, that has supported over 39,000 low income homeowners and small businesses
  • India's INR 30 trillion housing finance market presents a multi-decade growth story driven by strong government support, rising affordability and urbanization
  • EQT will invest INR 5 billion in primary capital to support Indostar Home's continued growth, including by broadening its footprint across India and investing in digital capabilities

EQT is pleased to announce that the BPEA Mid-Market Growth Partnership (or "the MMG fund") has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Indostar Home Finance (or "the Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Indostar Capital Finance Limited, for INR 17.5 billion (USD 210 million).

Founded in 2017, Indostar Home Finance provides affordable mortgages to retail customers in tier 2 to tier 4 cities in India and has supported over 39,000 low income homeowners and small businesses. The Company has rapidly scaled to more than INR 24 billion in assets under management, achieving a 32 percent compounded annual growth in the last three years. Indostar Home Finance has a network of more than 130 branches spread across nine states and employs over 1,000 people.

The Indian housing finance market currently stands at more than INR 30 trillion, according to the CRISIL. The segment has recorded strong growth driven by government support, rising affordability, and urbanization. However, there remains a significant shortage of housing in the country, with India's mortgage to GDP ratio at 12.3% compared to more than 60% for developed countries like the USA and UK.

The MMG fund will invest INR 5 billion of primary capital in Indostar Home Finance to support its next phase of growth. EQT aims to expand the Company's geographic footprint and accelerate its digital transformation journey by leveraging EQT's in-house digitalization expertise, network of seasoned industry advisors, and expertise in go-to-market strategies.

Ashish Agrawal, Partner in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team, said: "Retail lending is a key investment theme for EQT within financial services in India. Building on our investment in the education finance sector through HDFC Credila last year, we are thrilled to welcome Indostar Home Finance to our portfolio. India's affordable housing finance sector represents a long-term growth opportunity supported by secular demand drivers, favorable government policies and resilient asset quality across economic cycles"

Hemant Sharma, Managing Director in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team, said: "Indostar Home Finance has established itself as a leading player in this segment and is well-positioned for continued growth. We are impressed by its market-leading position in South India and strong underwriting capabilities. We see significant potential to expand Indostar's presence across India and drive its digital transformation. EQT looks forward to supporting the company in its next phase of growth."

Mr. Shreejit Menon, CEO of Indostar Home Finance, said: "This transaction marks a key milestone for Indostar Home Finance. We are excited to embark on this new journey with EQT, who shares our vision and whose partnership will significantly help advance our mission of delivering affordable housing finance solutions across India. With EQT's support and global expertise, we are well-positioned for accelerated growth and success."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-to-acquire-indostar-home-finance--an-indian-affordable-housing-finance-company--for-inr-17-5-bil,c4040275

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4040275/3011031.pdf

PR_EQT to acquire Indostar Home Finance_19.09.24

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/building-facade-in-town-original-965878,c3335524

Building Facade In Town original 965878

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-to-acquire-indostar-home-finance-an-indian-affordable-housing-finance-company-for-inr-17-5-billion-usd-210-million-and-invest-inr-5-billion-to-support-further-growth-302253632.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.