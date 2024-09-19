

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials in Los Angeles County have reported that at least three cases of dengue have been confirmed in residents in the Baldwin Park neighborhood east of downtown Los Angeles.



These cases were attributed to bites from local mosquitoes, marking an unprecedented cluster of locally acquired dengue in an area where mosquito-borne transmission of the disease has not previously been observed.



Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said, 'This is an unprecedented cluster of locally acquired dengue for a region where dengue has not previously been transmitted by mosquitoes.'



The Los Angeles County Public Health Department has initiated collaborative efforts with other agencies and the city of Baldwin Park to conduct door-to-door outreach to residents. The primary goal of these efforts is to raise awareness about the risk of dengue and educate residents about preventive measures against mosquito bites.



It is noteworthy that local transmission of dengue is typically prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions, including areas such as Florida and U.S. territories in the Caribbean.



The extremely rare occurrences of locally acquired dengue in California were underscored by the fact that only two cases were reported in the state last year, marking the first local cases in over a decade, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The impact of dengue in the U.S. is significant, with 3,085 cases reported this year, the majority of which (96%) were documented in Puerto Rico, according to the CDC.



Dengue viruses are primarily spread through mosquito bites, and the disease is characterized by symptoms such as fever, aches and pains, nausea, vomiting, and rash. These symptoms typically manifest within two weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito and may last for 2-7 days. While most individuals recover within about a week, severe cases can lead to shock, severe bleeding, and organ impairment, necessitating immediate medical attention.



In response to the heightened risk of dengue virus infection, the CDC issued a health alert in June to notify healthcare providers about the increased risk of dengue. Globally, new cases of dengue have reached record highs, according to the CDC, and it is anticipated that cases will continue to rise with the ongoing increase in global temperatures.



Dengue fever, commonly transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes, is a well-known public health concern in tropical areas. As emphasized by the CDC, the most effective approach to preventing dengue is to avoid mosquito bites, underscoring the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the risk of dengue transmission.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News