

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.47 billion, or $5.94 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $6.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 billion or $5.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $22.1 billion from $21.9 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.00 to $21.00



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.00 to $21.00



