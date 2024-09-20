

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) announced plans to hire over 31,500 full- and part-time seasonal positions for the upcoming holiday season at its Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury stores, as well as its distribution centers.



The company said it offers a streamlined online application process that can take as little as five minutes, with most job offers made within 48 hours.



Additionally, Macy's will host four nationwide in-person holiday hiring events at all stores and supply chain locations on September 26, October 24, November 21, and December 4.



