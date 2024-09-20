Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - Transparency notification

Publication concerning a transparency notification
(article 14, first paragraph of the law of 2 May 2007 concerning the publication of significant participating interests)
Press release - Regulated information
Brussels, 20 September 2024 - 8:00 CET
Summary of the notification
Financière de Tubize has received a transparency notification dated 17 September 2024, as a result of which, on 1 August 2024, Barnfin SA acquired 11,744 shares from Jonkheer van Rijckevorsel, which consequently leaves the concert consisting of FEJ SRL, Baron Daniel Janssen, Altaï Invest (company controlled by Mrs Evelyn du Monceau), and Barnfin SA (non-controlled company). This has no impact on the number of shares held in the concert party, which remains unchanged.
As a result of this acquisition, Barnfin SA was restructured and is no longer controlled by any natural or legal person.
Content of the notification
|Reason for the notification
|Notification by
|People acting in concert
|Person subject to notification
|Transaction date
|01/08/2024
|Threshold crossed
|None
|Denominator
|44,512,598
|Voting rights in concert
|Notification details
|Previous notification
|Before the transaction
|After the transaction
|Nbr of shares
|%
|Nbr of shares
|%
|Nbr of shares
|%
|FEJ SRL
|8.525.014
|19,15%
|8.525.014
|19,15%
|8.525.014
|19,15%
|Daniel Janssen
|5.881.677
|13,21%
|5.881.677
|13,21%
|5.881.677
|13,21%
|Altaï Invest SA
|4.918.595
|11,05%
|4.969.795
|11,16%
|4.969.795
|11,16%
|Barnfin SA
|3.852.633
|8,66%
|3.903.835
|8,77%
|3.915.579
|8,80%
|Jean Van Rijckevorsel
|7.744
|0,02%
|11.744
|0,03%
|-
|-
|Total
|23.185.663
|52,09%
|23.292.065
|52,33%
|23.292.065
|52,33%
|Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
|Financière de Tubize is not subject to de jure exclusive control or joint control within the meaning of the Companies and Associations Code. However, more than 50% of its capital is held by:
a) FEJ SRL,
b) Baron Daniel Janssen,
c) Altaï Invest SA, controlled by the Countess Evelyn du Monceau.
d) Barnfin SA, not controlled,
They act in concert.