Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Neobo to the Main Market

Stockholm, Sep 20, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of Neobo Fastigheter AB (ticker name: NEOBO) will commence today on the
Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Neobo is a mid-cap company within the Real Estate
sector. It was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Sweden in
2023. Neobo is the 29th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
and Baltic markets* in 2024, and it is the 136th company to transfer from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the
years. 

Neobo is a property company that long-term manages and refines residential
properties in municipalities with population growth and good demand for
apartments in Sweden. Their property portfolio consists of 260 properties with
a total property value of SEK 13.7 billion as of June 30, 2024. 

"I am very proud of Neobo and the refinement of the company that we have
achieved since the start. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is a
receipt for the work that has been done and a stamp of quality as we now take
the next step on our growth journey to further create value for shareholders
and customers. A liquid share on a regulated market broadens our financing
options and creates readiness for value-creating growth. We look forward to
welcoming new shareholders on the main market," says Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO of
Neobo. 

"We are pleased to welcome Neobo to our Main Market," says Adam Kostyál, Head
of European Listings of Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm. "It is always
a pleasure to see a listed company switch from our First North Growth Market
Premier to our Main Market, marking a significant step in their growth journey.
It is also impressive that Neobo now has the highest number of shareholders
among all our mid-cap segment companies on the Main Market." 



*Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
