Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Neobo to the Main Market

Stockholm, Sep 20, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Neobo Fastigheter AB (ticker name: NEOBO) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Neobo is a mid-cap company within the Real Estate sector. It was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Sweden in 2023. Neobo is the 29th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024, and it is the 136th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Neobo is a property company that long-term manages and refines residential properties in municipalities with population growth and good demand for apartments in Sweden. Their property portfolio consists of 260 properties with a total property value of SEK 13.7 billion as of June 30, 2024. "I am very proud of Neobo and the refinement of the company that we have achieved since the start. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is a receipt for the work that has been done and a stamp of quality as we now take the next step on our growth journey to further create value for shareholders and customers. A liquid share on a regulated market broadens our financing options and creates readiness for value-creating growth. We look forward to welcoming new shareholders on the main market," says Ylva Sarby Westman, CEO of Neobo. "We are pleased to welcome Neobo to our Main Market," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings of Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm. "It is always a pleasure to see a listed company switch from our First North Growth Market Premier to our Main Market, marking a significant step in their growth journey. It is also impressive that Neobo now has the highest number of shareholders among all our mid-cap segment companies on the Main Market." *Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com