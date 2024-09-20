

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec Plc (INVP.L) said, for the six months ending 30 September 2024, the Group expects: pre-provision adjusted operating profit to be between 520 million pounds and 550 million pounds, or 6.7% to 12.9% ahead of prior period. Adjusted earnings per share is projected between 37.2 pence and 40.2 pence. Headline earnings per share is expected between 35.3 pence and 38.2 pence. Basic earnings per share is expected between 35.2 pence and 38.2 pence. Group adjusted operating profit before tax is anticipated between 450 million pounds and 482 million pounds.



The Group said it continues to trade in line with its fiscal 2025 guidance. The interim results for the six months ending 30 September 2024 are scheduled for release on 21 November 2024.



