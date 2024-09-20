Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: A2DTJG | ISIN: FI4000242961
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.09.2024 06:25 Uhr
Nitro Games Oyj: Nitro Games signs approx. 5 million EUR expansion to the development agreement with Digital Extremes

COMPANY RELEASE

20 September 2024 07:25 (EEST)

Nitro Games has signed an expansion to the development agreement with Digital Extremes to continue the work on Warframe mobile.

With this agreement, Nitro Games provides Digital Extremes with game development services for a mobile version of the free-to-play action game, Warframe. This agreement is an expansion to the ongoing order with the same customer, as communicated previously on 1 August 2023 and 30 January 2024.

This agreement follows Nitro Games' strategy, where in addition to developing games based on its own IP, the company also offers its services to selected customers. The order value of this new agreement is approx. 5 million EUR, increasing the total order value with this customer to approx. 17.5 million EUR. The agreement follows an industry-standard structure. The project is ongoing and is expected to be completed in 2025.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

This company release contains information that Nitro Games Oyj is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by aforementioned contact person on 20 September 2024 at 07:25 (EEST).

Digital Extremes in brief:

Founded in 1993 by James Schmalz, Digital Extremes ranks as one of the world's top independent video game development studios. Originating with the co-creation of Epic Games' multi-million unit selling Unreal® franchise including Unreal and Unreal Tournament, Digital Extremes went on to develop Dark Sector®, BioShock® for the PlayStation®3, the BioShock 2 multiplayer campaign, and The Darkness® II. The studio has reached its greatest critical and commercial success with the free-to-play action game, Warframe®, boasting a global community of 50 million registered players on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. For more information about Digital Extremes, visit www.digitalextremes.com.

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a mobile game developer and publisher. Nitro Games team is a multinational group of mobile gaming professionals that has the expertise from development to publishing to live-operations. The Company focuses on producing high quality mobile games mostly for the mid-core audience. Nitro Games is specialized in the category of shooter games. With Nitro Games' powerful NG Platform and the NG MVP process, the Company is able to carry out market validation with its games during development. Nitro Games has developed several games such as Autogun Heroes, NERF: Superblast, Lootland, Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory. The company offers its services also to selected customers and has developed several successful projects to leading mobile gaming companies.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
