

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel has launched extensive air strikes on southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah strongholds, as Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared that the country is 'at the start of a new phase of the war.'



IDF said military warplanes hit more than 100 rocket launchers and weapons storage facility in multiple areas in southern Lebanon overnight, in one of the heaviest aerial bombardments on its neighbor over the past year.



Hezbollah hit back by launching more than a dozen rockets on Israeli military sites in the north.



Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has warned of retaliation against Israel-operated deadly blasts on the Iranian-backed paramilitary group's pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon earlier this week.



