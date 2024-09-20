FedEx's stock faced significant pressure following the release of its first-quarter results for the fiscal year 2024/25. The logistics giant reported a slight decline in revenue to $21.6 billion, while adjusted operating income fell by approximately 25% to $1.2 billion. This underwhelming performance led to a substantial drop in the company's share price, with after-hours trading seeing declines of up to 14%. FedEx attributed the disappointing figures to reduced demand for premium services in the United States, higher labor costs, and one fewer operating day compared to the previous year. Consequently, the company has revised its annual forecast, now projecting low single-digit revenue growth for the full year.

Analysts Remain Cautiously Optimistic

Despite the challenging quarter, several investment bank analysts maintain a positive outlook on FedEx's long-term prospects. They acknowledge that the company's business mix and increased labor and transportation costs have impacted margins more severely than anticipated. However, experts still see potential for cyclical recovery and positive earnings development once volumes stabilize. The current situation is viewed by some as an opportunity for long-term investors, with analysts citing the possibility of improved performance as the economy strengthens and consumer behavior normalizes.

Ad

The latest FedEx figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for FedEx shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 20 September.

Continue reading here ...