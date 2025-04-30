ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), while reporting higher third-quarter results, on Wednesday raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings and margin growth outlook. The company further maintained sales view.For the year, ADP now expects earnings per share growth of 9 percent to 10 percent, adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 percent to 9 percent, adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 40 to 50 basis points.The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share growth of 7 percent to 9 percent and adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 30 to 50 basis points.Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2025 consolidated outlook for revenue growth of 6 percent to 7 percent.In the third quarter, ADP's profit increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.249 billion, or $3.06 per share, compared with $1.184 billion, or $2.88 per share, last year.Adjusted earnings were $1.249 billion or $3.06 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7 percent to $5.553 billion from $5.253 billion last year. The Street expected $5.49 billion.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX