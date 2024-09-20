

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has promised to provide Ukraine with nearly EUR160 million to meet the immediate energy needs of its population this winter.



This includes EUR60 million in humanitarian aid, such as for shelters and heaters, and around EUR100 million for repair works and renewables. These EUR 100 million come from the proceeds of immobilised Russian assets in the European Union.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced at a joint press conference with Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol that the European Union will concentrate on repair efforts, with the aim of restoring 2.5 gigawatts of capacity this winter. That is approximately 15 percent of Ukraine's needs.



A thermal power plant in Lithuania is being dismantled and shipped piece by piece to Ukraine, and then rebuilt in Ukraine.



80 percent of Ukraine's thermal plants and a third of its hydropower capacity have been destroyed in Russian attacks.



Ursula von der Leyen said that to help cover Ukraine's needs for the winter, EU member states will export 2 gigawatts of electricity to Ukraine, which also covers roughly 12 percent of the country's needs for the cold season.



It compensates the equivalent of the loss of power generation from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is under Russian control.



The European Commission head said solar panels are being dispatched to 21 hospitals in the country to ensure continued energy supply.



Ursula von der Leyen told reporters that she will be travelling to Kyiv to discuss these matters with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.



As the heating season starts with temperatures dropping in two weeks' time, Ukraine needs 17 gigawatts of power capacity for this winter, it is estimated.



Half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains destroyed in Russian attacks since February 2022.



And two weeks ago, more than 230 missiles were launched during a 12-hour attack. They were directed at power stations, substations and other key infrastructure. Millions of Ukrainians were left without electricity for several hours.



