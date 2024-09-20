

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House next week.



The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine's strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.



Biden and Harris are scheduled to meet the visiting Ukrainian leader on September 26, separately, the White House said.



The President and Vice President will emphasize their unshakeable commitment to stand with Ukraine until it prevails in this war, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.



