

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will host UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House Monday.



During the visit, the leaders will strengthen the enduring strategic partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates and advance common priorities, the White House said.



Vice President Harris will also separately meet with the UAE leader.



Biden and Harris will discuss with President Mohamed a number of bilateral and regional matters, including efforts to strengthen regional stability and reduce tensions, according to a White House statement. They will focus on areas of deepening cooperation between the two countries such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, investments, and space exploration. The leaders will also coordinate on areas of robust partnership on security, defense, and counter-terrorism coordination, collaboration to address the climate crisis and energy transition, and efforts to promote peace and prosperity, it added.



