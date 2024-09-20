

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced that the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has recommended marketing authorization for the companies' Omicron KP.2-adapted monovalent COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 6 months of age and older. The European Commission will review the CHMP's recommendation.



In July 2024, the EC granted marketing authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's Omicron JN.1-adapted COVID-19 vaccine. In the U.S., the FDA approved the companies' Omicron KP.2-adapted COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older and granted emergency use authorization for individuals 6 months through 11 years of age on August 22, 2024.



