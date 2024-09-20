Anzeige
WKN: A3C82B | ISIN: SE0017084361 | Ticker-Symbol: KY1
Frankfurt
20.09.24
08:25 Uhr
3,880 Euro
+0,030
+0,78 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.09.2024 11:00 Uhr
Viva Wine Group AB: John Wistedt takes up new position as Deputy CEO of Viva Wine Group

As of October 1st 2024, John Wistedt will become Deputy CEO of Viva Wine Group, where he is already a member of the executive management.

"I am very much looking forward to continuing to develop Viva Wine Group together with the management and the teams," says John Wistedt, incoming Deputy CEO of Viva Wine Group.

John Wistedt will report to Emil Sallnäs, CEO of Viva Wine Group.

"I am very pleased to welcome John in his new role. With his broad experience in the industry and within Viva Wine Group, he is a perfect fit for the role as Deputy CEO," says Emil Sallnäs, CEO of Viva Wine Group.

John has been part of Viva Wine Group since 2009 as CEO of the Wine Team Global. Since Viva Wine Group's IPO in 2021, John has been one of the largest shareholders and also member of the Board of Directors of Viva Wine Group.

Certified Adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

For more information, please contact:
Linn Gäfvert, CFO Viva Wine Group
Mobile: + 46 730 86 89 90
Email: linn.gafvert@vivagroup.se

Viva Wine Group is the leading wine group in the Nordic monopoly markets, with a strong position in the European e-commerce market for wine. The Group consists of a collection of entrepreneurial companies with head office in Stockholm, developed through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group develops, markets, and sells both wholly owned and partner brands and offers affordable quality wines from all over the world to consumers in locations such as the Nordic countries, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, and the Netherlands. Sustainability is one of our foremost driving forces and we are a leader within certified ethical and organic wine. www.vivagroup.se/en

