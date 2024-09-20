

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Engine Group Holding Ltd. (GLE), an information communication technology company, on Friday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2 million shares at $4 per share for total proceeds of $8 million. The offering is expected to be closed on September 23.



The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for brand promotion and marketing, recruitment of talented personnel, strategic investments and acquisitions, and general working capital.



The company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares.



The shares are scheduled to start trading at the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 20, under the ticker symbol 'GLE.'



