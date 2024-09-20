N+V AG: Voluntary Tender Offer for Talanx AG ADRs ISIN US8740891051

ZURICH, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N+V AG is pleased to announce the launch of a voluntary tender offer for Talanx AG ADRs ISIN US8740891051. Holders are invited to participate in the offer published by N+V AG to sell their ADRs.



We advise holders of ADRs ISIN US8740891051 to review the offer documents, which contain all information regarding eligibility, pricing, applicable local restrictions and technical details on processing. For further information or to request the offer documents, please contact us via email at kontakt@nv.ag