Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: TLX100 | ISIN: DE000TLX1005 | Ticker-Symbol: TLX
Xetra
20.09.24
16:39 Uhr
75,70 Euro
-0,05
-0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.09.2024 15:22 Uhr
118 Leser
N+V AG: Voluntary Tender Offer for Talanx AG ADRs ISIN US8740891051

ZURICH, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N+V AG is pleased to announce the launch of a voluntary tender offer for Talanx AG ADRs ISIN US8740891051. Holders are invited to participate in the offer published by N+V AG to sell their ADRs.

We advise holders of ADRs ISIN US8740891051 to review the offer documents, which contain all information regarding eligibility, pricing, applicable local restrictions and technical details on processing. For further information or to request the offer documents, please contact us via email at kontakt@nv.ag


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
