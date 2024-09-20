Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53
Stuttgart
20.09.24
08:12 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
20.09.2024 15:28 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Oscillate plc - hydrogen venture

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Oscillate plc - hydrogen venture 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Oscillate plc - hydrogen venture 
20-Sep-2024 / 13:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
20th September 2024 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
Investment in Oscillate plc 
 
We are pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to participate in the proposed financing as announced by 
Oscillate plc ("Oscillate") (AQUIS:MUSH) today. 
Oscillate announced that it has signed a conditional, binding Acquisition Agreement to acquire the entire issued share 
capital of Quantum Hydrogen Inc. ("Quantum Hydrogen") to provide prospective hydrogen gas acreage, together with a 
placing to raise GBP500,000 at 1p per share together with one warrant for each placing share exercisable at 2p per share 
for a period of 2 years. 
Quantum Hydrogen has exploration rights over approximately 60,000 acres in the State of Minnesota, USA, a region with a 
rich mining heritage, and well-endowed with infrastructure. The area includes overlying extensive banded iron 
formations which the Directors believe have the potential to generate hydrogen gases. 
 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director said: 
 
"We have a healthy cash position and are continuing to build our diversified portfolio of early stage, high growth, 
exciting opportunities. 
 
We look forward to updating the market on further new investments in the coming months." 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 020 7264 4546 
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 020 3981 4178 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 348247 
EQS News ID:  1992677 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1992677&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2024 08:55 ET (12:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.