Oscillate Plc - Notice of AGM

Freitag, 25.04.2025

WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 | Ticker-Symbol: 492
Stuttgart
25.04.25
08:07 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

25 April 2025

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting and Change of Registered Office

Oscillate Plc announces that it has posted a notice of its annual general meeting ("AGM") to shareholders. The Company's AGM will be held at the offices of Arch Law, Floor 2, Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London, United Kingdom, EC2N 4BQ, at 10.00 a.m. on 22 May 2025.

A copy of the notice of AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website: https://oscillateplc.com/

The Company also announces that it has changed its registered office to C/O Arch Law Limited, Floor 2, Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London, EC2N 4BQ.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Oscillate PLC
John Treacy
Robin Birchall
robinbirchall@oscillateplc.com
https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Telephone: 020 7220 9795


