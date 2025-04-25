Oscillate Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25
25 April 2025
Oscillate PLC
("Oscillate" or the "Company")
Annual General Meeting and Change of Registered Office
Oscillate Plc announces that it has posted a notice of its annual general meeting ("AGM") to shareholders. The Company's AGM will be held at the offices of Arch Law, Floor 2, Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London, United Kingdom, EC2N 4BQ, at 10.00 a.m. on 22 May 2025.
A copy of the notice of AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website: https://oscillateplc.com/
The Company also announces that it has changed its registered office to C/O Arch Law Limited, Floor 2, Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London, EC2N 4BQ.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Oscillate PLC
John Treacy
Robin Birchall
robinbirchall@oscillateplc.com
https://oscillateplc.com
Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Telephone: 020 7220 9795