Oscillate Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

25 April 2025

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting and Change of Registered Office

Oscillate Plc announces that it has posted a notice of its annual general meeting ("AGM") to shareholders. The Company's AGM will be held at the offices of Arch Law, Floor 2, Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London, United Kingdom, EC2N 4BQ, at 10.00 a.m. on 22 May 2025.

A copy of the notice of AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website: https://oscillateplc.com/

The Company also announces that it has changed its registered office to C/O Arch Law Limited, Floor 2, Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London, EC2N 4BQ.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

Robin Birchall

robinbirchall@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9795