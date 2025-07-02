Oscillate Plc - Update on completion of initial field work programme on the Duékoué Prospect

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

2 July 2025

Update on completion of initial field work programme on the Duékoué Prospect

Oscillate PLC is pleased to provide an update on progress in the field at the Duékoué Project in the western region, of the Côte d'Ivoire. .

The Duékoué Project is the subject of a Joint Venture Partnership and earn-in agreement with La Miniere de L'Elephant SARL ("Laminele", together the "JV Partnership") as announced on 30 April 2025. Duékoué, is a molybdenum-copper-(gold) prospect located in the District des Montagnes in western Côte d'Ivoire.

Work programme - Phase I

The announcement on 3 June 2025 outlined the ongoing work at the prospect.

Since June the Company completed the following work:

Geological mapping and geochemical soil sampling programme over six selected lines covering the SODEMI identified anomalies has been completed. The samples have been submitted to ALS laboratory in Yamassoukro for preparation before onward transmission to Johannesburg, for geochemical analysis. A total of 204 samples have been submitted, and results are expected within the next 4-6 weeks.

Ground magnetics on all six profiles have been completed, providing the magnetic profile along the same lines that the soil samples has been collected. The two datasets, geochemistry and magnetics, will facilitate an improved geological interpretation. Results are currently being analysed.

Furthermore, widespread geological mapping has also been completed over the postulated late-stage granitoid circular structure and this will be incorporated into the final report on this phase of the exploration.

All these results are being collated and compiled into a report that will also lay out the Phase II work programme, which is expected to start in Q3 2025. Phase II is expected to include pitting and trenching to further investigate the geology and mineralisation, with any drill campaign being focused accordingly.

This project can be considered brownfield in nature, given the valuable historical results available. This allows Oscillate to rapidly evaluate the area's potential.

Geology mineralisation

Historic data suggests two potential mineralisation models:

Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and;

A porphyry molybdenum-copper systems.

Further exploration is now required to confirm the geological model, with further clarification via the current and planned work programmes.

Oscillate CEO, Robin Birchall, commented:

"I am delighted that we were able to finish all the field work before the onset of the rainy season. The team is now working on the interpretation of the results of this initial work programme. Once the assay samples are received we will be able to have a proper view of historical anomalies identified in this area and be able to plan follow up programs to assess the mineralisation at depth.

The JV is progressing nicely in-country with our partners Laminele, and we hope to complete the transaction documents in July. Otherwise, we continue to progress discussions and due diligence on other potential transactions in Africa. I hope to be able to announce something on further potential transactions in the near future. At the same time we are updating our presentation which will ultimately allow us to re-launch our website.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

