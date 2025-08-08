

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Persisting uncertainty on the trade tariff front as well as firm hopes of a Fed rate cut in September impacted global market sentiment. Anxiety ahead of the release of the consumer price inflation readings from the U.S. on Tuesday also weighed on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading mildly in the green. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading mostly in positive territory. Asian markets however finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index declined mildly. Ten-year bond yields eased in the U.S. but hardened elsewhere. Crude oil prices rebounded as trade tensions rose between the U.S. and Russia's oil customers. Gold rallied on Fed rate cut hopes and trade tariff uncertainties even as the U.S. imposed fresh tariffs on gold bars. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,065.10, up 0.22% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,60.80, up 0.33% Germany's DAX at 24,167.92, down 0.09% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,107.66, up 0.08% France's CAC 40 at 7,737.06, up 0.36% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,344.45, up 0.23% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,843.00, up 1.91% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,807.10, down 0.28% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,635.13, down 0.12% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,858.82, down 0.89%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1637, down 0.23% GBP/USD at 1.3440, down 0.02% USD/JPY at 147.73, up 0.45% AUD/USD at 0.6523, up 0.17% USD/CAD at 1.3730, down 0.13% Dollar Index at 98.24, down 0.16%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.247%, down 0.21% Germany at 2.6462%, up 0.39% France at 3.310%, up 0.24% U.K. at 4.5710%, up 0.46% Japan at 1.494%, up 1.36%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $66.83, up 0.60%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $64.20, up 0.50%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,485.60, up 0.92%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $116,689.28, up 1.03% Ethereum at $3,903.32, up 3.31% XRP at $3.32, up 9.53% BNB at $786.86, up 2.26% Solana at $176.26, up 3.35%



