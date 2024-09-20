

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State has launched new online passport renewal system.



Instead of printing a paper application and mailing it with a check, Americans can now more easily access passport services.



Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary Bureau Of Consular Affairs, said the new service will allow Americans to pay, to upload a photo and, to apply completely online with no need to appear in person or to send documents through the mail. It is available to those who are seeking to renew an adult 10-year passport that has expired within the last five years or will expire in this coming year.



'The way that you access it is to go to our website: travel.state.gov. And on our site, it will be able to walk you through a few questions to make sure that you're eligible to use the service,' he said at a news conference.



It is estimated that up to 5 million Americans a year will be able to use this service.



According to Secretary Of State Antony Blinken, the average routine American passport is being processed today in roughly one-third the time as at the same point last summer, and well under the advertised six to eight weeks processing times.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News