

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK), Friday announced the launch of a Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator, which uses data from multiple sources to help enterprises reduce environmental footprint, enhance efficiency and improve worker safety.



The Finnish provider of mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions has commissioned PwC UK to support the development of the sustainability calculator.



Currently, Nokia's stock is trading at $4.23, down 0.40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News