Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2024 16:38 Uhr
60 Leser
Toptal's Talent Economy Podcast Features T-Mobile's Chief People Officer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Deeanne King joined Toptal's Talent Economy podcast to talk about her role as T-Mobile's Chief People Officer. "The way I see it, our role as HR professionals is to take care of the people who take care of our customers!

Thank you, Michelle Labbe, for a great conversation. You can listen to the full episode here."



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
