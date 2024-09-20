Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Lang & Schwarz
20.09.24
18:26 Uhr
2,190 Euro
-2,190
-100,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1002,28018:27
Actusnews Wire
20.09.2024 17:53 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: REASON FROM TRADING SUSPENSION OF EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP SHARES

Lyon, 20 September 2024,

During the September 11, 2024, press conference John Textor stated :

"For the remaining shares the publicly traded shares of Eagle Football Group, and I'll be going to the AMF within the coming weeks proposing a plan to tender for those remaining shares at what is obviously a substantial premium to today's price and is a price that would even be in excess of the 3 € per share, that we paid previously and I'll be giving shareholders a choice to take cash at that amount or to take shares in our publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. So that's something that will also be happening in the near future as a part of this larger capitalization plan ."

In light of these comments, Eagle Football Group shares have been temporarily suspended from trading.

Eagle Football Group wishes to clarify the above statement:

  • At this stage and to the best of its knowledge, Eagle Football Holdings and/or Eagle Football Group are not preparing a public offer for the shares of Eagle Football Group;
  • Eagle Football Holdings and/or Eagle Football Group do not intend to file a draft offer with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers in the near future;
  • Should Eagle Football Holdings and/or Eagle Football Group intend to file a public offer for the shares of Eagle Football Group, Eagle Football Holdings and/or Eagle Football Group will inform the public of their new intentions.

Trading in Eagle Football Group shares, which has been suspended since Thursday September 12, is expected to resume on Monday September 23, 2024.


EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWxslpdqk2idnZpxZ5abapRpmplhxmmdZmGWyGNvaMuYbZ+VnW+XbZmcZnFonWVm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87800-efg-200924-reprise-de-cotation-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.