EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: REASON FROM TRADING SUSPENSION OF EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP SHARES

Lyon, 20 September 2024,

During the September 11, 2024, press conference John Textor stated :

"For the remaining shares the publicly traded shares of Eagle Football Group, and I'll be going to the AMF within the coming weeks proposing a plan to tender for those remaining shares at what is obviously a substantial premium to today's price and is a price that would even be in excess of the 3 € per share, that we paid previously and I'll be giving shareholders a choice to take cash at that amount or to take shares in our publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. So that's something that will also be happening in the near future as a part of this larger capitalization plan ."

In light of these comments, Eagle Football Group shares have been temporarily suspended from trading.

Eagle Football Group wishes to clarify the above statement:

At this stage and to the best of its knowledge, Eagle Football Holdings and/or Eagle Football Group are not preparing a public offer for the shares of Eagle Football Group;

Eagle Football Holdings and/or Eagle Football Group do not intend to file a draft offer with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers in the near future;

Should Eagle Football Holdings and/or Eagle Football Group intend to file a public offer for the shares of Eagle Football Group, Eagle Football Holdings and/or Eagle Football Group will inform the public of their new intentions.

Trading in Eagle Football Group shares, which has been suspended since Thursday September 12, is expected to resume on Monday September 23, 2024.



