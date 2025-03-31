Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
31.03.25
08:04 Uhr
1,870 Euro
+0,015
+0,81 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9001,95519:55
Actusnews Wire
31.03.2025 18:23 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PUBLICATION OF EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP'S FIRST-HALF 2024/25 FINANCIAL REPORT (ENGLISH AND FRENCH VERSIONS)

Finanznachrichten News

Lyon, March 31, 2025,

Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2024/25 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 31 March 2025 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: Eagle Football Group - Half-year reports.


EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZ1yYZxrlGqcm5+dY55tbZZlb5tmmmKbaWGVxWFuacfInHJlnG9hZ5ydZnJhnGlp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90743-efg-310325-mise-a-disposition-du-rapport-financier-semestriel-2024-2025-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.