PUBLICATION OF EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP'S FIRST-HALF 2024/25 FINANCIAL REPORT (ENGLISH AND FRENCH VERSIONS)

Lyon, March 31, 2025,
Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2024/25 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 31 March 2025 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: Eagle Football Group - Half-year reports.
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90743-efg-310325-mise-a-disposition-du-rapport-financier-semestriel-2024-2025-gb.pdf
