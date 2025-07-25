EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: JORDAN VERETOUT'S TRANSFER TO AL-ARABI

Lyon, July 25th, 2025



Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of Jordan Veretout to Qatari club Al-Arabi for a fee of €500,000, along with a 50% sell-on clause for any future transfer of the player.

Having joined in September 2024, Jordan Veretout played 38 matches in all competitions for Lyon.

OL thanks Jordan for his time at the club and wishes him all the best in this new chapter of his career in Qatar.



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP



Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN Code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

