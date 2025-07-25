EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: JORDAN VERETOUT'S TRANSFER TO AL-ARABI

Lyon, July 25th, 2025
Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of Jordan Veretout to Qatari club Al-Arabi for a fee of €500,000, along with a 50% sell-on clause for any future transfer of the player.
Having joined in September 2024, Jordan Veretout played 38 matches in all competitions for Lyon.
OL thanks Jordan for his time at the club and wishes him all the best in this new chapter of his career in Qatar.
|
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
|
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l51ykpaYlJjJlXBuYZtrmZRmapiXxWeZbJbJxZada5nJm21gxW+WZsXGZnJkl21q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93284-efg-250725-transfert-de-jordan-veretout-en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire