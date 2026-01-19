Anzeige
Montag, 19.01.2026
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771
Stuttgart
19.01.26 | 18:04
1,640 Euro
-2,38 % -0,040
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.01.2026 18:23 Uhr
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: DANISH U21 INTERNATIONAL NOAH NARTEY JOINS OL UNTIL 2030

19 January 2026 - 6.00 pm

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the arrival of midfielder Noah Nartey from Brøndby. The Danish U21 international has signed a five-year contract, until June 30, 2030, as part of a €7.5M transfer deal, with additional bonuses of up to €2.5M and a 20% sell-on clause.

At 20 years old, Noah Nartey has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the Danish league. A product of Brøndby's academy, he quickly joined the first team and has played over 70 professional matches (scoring 12 goals) across all competitions since the 2023/24 season, demonstrating his maturity, technical quality, and versatility in midfield.

Noah Nartey's arrival is fully in line with Olympique Lyonnais' strategy, which aims to build around high-potential players who are integrated into the club's long-term project.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym5xlsVnY26byZ9sZsloa5dkbGtllZWcmmWcyJOdZZfGmpplxW1iaprGZnJnlWxu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96078-efg-20260119-nartey-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
