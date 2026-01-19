EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: DANISH U21 INTERNATIONAL NOAH NARTEY JOINS OL UNTIL 2030

19 January 2026 - 6.00 pm

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the arrival of midfielder Noah Nartey from Brøndby. The Danish U21 international has signed a five-year contract, until June 30, 2030, as part of a €7.5M transfer deal, with additional bonuses of up to €2.5M and a 20% sell-on clause.

At 20 years old, Noah Nartey has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the Danish league. A product of Brøndby's academy, he quickly joined the first team and has played over 70 professional matches (scoring 12 goals) across all competitions since the 2023/24 season, demonstrating his maturity, technical quality, and versatility in midfield.

Noah Nartey's arrival is fully in line with Olympique Lyonnais' strategy, which aims to build around high-potential players who are integrated into the club's long-term project.

