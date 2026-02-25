Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
25.02.26 | 08:05
1,745 Euro
+2,35 % +0,040
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
25.02.2026 15:53 Uhr
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT DECEMBER 31, 2025

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares175 873 471
Number of real voting rights322 783 443
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		334 937 841

For more information:


EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96739-actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-311225-en.pdf

