EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: GENERAL MEETING - GOVERNANCE

January 28, 2026 - 7.30 pm

The combined general meeting of shareholders of Eagle Football Group (the "Company") was held, as planned, today at 11 a.m. at the Company's registered office.

The meeting was chaired by Michele Kang, Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

All resolutions put to the vote were adopted[1], including the ratification of the co-optation of three new directors, namely Ms. Victoria Wescott (independent director), Mr. Gilbert Saada (independent director), and Mr. Stephen Welch[2].

The Board Committees are now composed as follows:

Audit Committee: Gilbert Saada (Chairman), Victoria Wescott, Stephen Welch;

Nomination and Compensation Committee: Sharad Tehranchi (Chairman), Deborah Andrews, Nathalie Dechy, Victoria Wescott.

In addition, the Board of Directors has set up a Commercial Advisory Committee, comprising directors including Deborah Andrews (Chair) and Gilbert Saada, which will be supplemented by external figures. This committee will support the Board in overseeing the Company's commercial strategy and revenue growth.

Michèle Kang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said:

"This was the first General Meeting under my leadership, which is an important milestone in the life of a listed company. I appreciated being able to engage in constructive and calm discussions with minority shareholders, some of whom have been part of the Olympique Lyonnais adventure for many years.

Since I joined you in rebuilding OL, the interests of our Club and its community have come first. Our unity is our strength, and we speak with one voice to protect and promote Olympique Lyonnais.

Our goal has been to restore stability in the governance and management of the institution and to provide the best possible conditions for our team to perform on the pitch.

Today's General Meeting marks a new positive step in this direction."

[1] Details will be available on the Company's website (Eagle Football Group - Documents Assemblées Générales)

[2] See press release dated 7 January 2026.

