Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 08:07
1,655 Euro
-13,35 % -0,255
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6501,91020:08
Actusnews Wire
28.01.2026 19:53 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: GENERAL MEETING - GOVERNANCE

January 28, 2026 - 7.30 pm

The combined general meeting of shareholders of Eagle Football Group (the "Company") was held, as planned, today at 11 a.m. at the Company's registered office.

The meeting was chaired by Michele Kang, Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

All resolutions put to the vote were adopted[1], including the ratification of the co-optation of three new directors, namely Ms. Victoria Wescott (independent director), Mr. Gilbert Saada (independent director), and Mr. Stephen Welch[2].

The Board Committees are now composed as follows:

  • Audit Committee: Gilbert Saada (Chairman), Victoria Wescott, Stephen Welch;
  • Nomination and Compensation Committee: Sharad Tehranchi (Chairman), Deborah Andrews, Nathalie Dechy, Victoria Wescott.

In addition, the Board of Directors has set up a Commercial Advisory Committee, comprising directors including Deborah Andrews (Chair) and Gilbert Saada, which will be supplemented by external figures. This committee will support the Board in overseeing the Company's commercial strategy and revenue growth.

Michèle Kang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said:

"This was the first General Meeting under my leadership, which is an important milestone in the life of a listed company. I appreciated being able to engage in constructive and calm discussions with minority shareholders, some of whom have been part of the Olympique Lyonnais adventure for many years.

Since I joined you in rebuilding OL, the interests of our Club and its community have come first. Our unity is our strength, and we speak with one voice to protect and promote Olympique Lyonnais.

Our goal has been to restore stability in the governance and management of the institution and to provide the best possible conditions for our team to perform on the pitch.

Today's General Meeting marks a new positive step in this direction."

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

[1] Details will be available on the Company's website (Eagle Football Group - Documents Assemblées Générales)

[2] See press release dated 7 January 2026.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m3CbYcqbYWqZx52flp5taGRkZ5mUyGKcmmmVyWecaMnKaJ6UlWhqbJ3IZnJnl2Zu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96218-efg-pr-28012026-post-agm-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.