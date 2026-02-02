Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: NOHAM KAMARA JOINS OL ON LOAN WITH OPTION TO BUY

2 February 2026 - 9.00 pm

Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival of Noham Kamara on loan until the end of the season from Paris Saint-Germain, with an option to buy for an amount of €4 million, plus up to €2 million in bonuses and an additional 20% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Trained in the Paris region (CS Meaux, US Torcy), Noham Kamara joined the PSG academy in 2024 at the age of 17. A France U20 international, the central defender took part in all seven matches played by the French team at the World Cup held in Chile last October, and also featured in three matches for PSG.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to conclude this winter transfer window by adding Noham Kamara to its squad for the second half of the season.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2+bYcVvlWeVnXGcYplqbWFsnGySkmeXl2rLlmaeaJqYm2uRyGpjZsXHZnJnmGxv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96379-efg-20260202-kamara-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
