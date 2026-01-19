HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Under the liquidity contract entered into between EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2025:

434,991 shares

€ 45,594.73

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 289

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 245

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 55,816 shares for € 97,500.59

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 40,655 shares for € 72,368.46

------------------------------------------------------------

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2025 on the liquidity account: 419,830 shares € 70,405.28



- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 430

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 348

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 81,138 shares for € 144,755.70

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 48,221 shares for € 85,450.38

------------------------------------------------------------

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 294,516 shares € 190,384.17



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

------------------------

