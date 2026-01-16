Anzeige
Freitag, 16.01.2026

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Stuttgart
16.01.26 | 18:16
1,680 Euro
+4,67 % +0,075
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
16.01.2026 18:23 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: OL TRIGGER MARTIN SATRIANO'S PURCHASE OPTION AHEAD OF HIS LOAN TO GETAFE

16 January 2026 - 6.15 pm

Olympique Lyonnais announce that they have exercised the purchase option for Martin Satriano from Racing Club de Lens for a fee of €5 million, with bonuses that could reach €1 million and a 10% sell-on clause on any future capital gain. With a view to offering him more playing time, the Uruguayan forward will join Getafe until the end of the season on a loan initially free of charge, which may however become payable up to a maximum of €300,000, with a purchase option set at €6.5 million.

Having arrived on 1 September, Martin Satriano (24) made 19 appearances for OL in all competitions, scoring three goals, including a brace against FC Nantes in the match celebrating the club's 75th anniversary.

Olympique Lyonnais thank Martin for his outstanding commitment over the past six months and wish him every success for the remainder of the season in Spain with Getafe.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGubaZxvZW+bypxqZstobZdjmZhllWjKmmHKk5JtZsmYbJ5jxWyWmZqWZnJnlWlo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96042-efg-20260116-satriano-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
