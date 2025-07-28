EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: REVENUE OF 2024/2025 FINANCIAL YEAR

Total operating income €273.8 million

Unfavorable impacts due to non-recurring items recorded in Y-1, as well as changes in scope (-€99.1 million)

Excluding non-recurring income in N-1 and changes in scope, increase of €11.5 million (+4%) vs N-1

Lyon, 28 July 2025

In € million (from 1 July to 30 June) 30/06/25

12 months 30/06/24

12 months Var Var % Ticketing championship & other matches 35.1 33.7 1.4 4% Ticketing Europe 7.7 0.3 7.4 - Ticketing 42.8 33.9 8.9 26% LFP-FFF TV rights 22.8 94.6 671.8 -76% UEFA TV rights 22.9 0.8 22.1 - Media and marketing rights 45.7 95.4 -49.7 -52% Sponsoring-Advertising 30.4 37.1 -6.8 -18% Derivative products 12.7 12.7 0.0 0% Other brand-related revenue 11.9 41.6 -29.7 -71% Brand-related revenue 24.6 54.2 -29.6 -55% Seminars & visits 5.7 6.4 -0.7 -11% Major events 13.0 36.9 -23.9 -65% Events 18.7 43.4 -24.7 -57% Revenue (excluding player trading) 162.2 264.1 -101.8 -39% Revenue from sale of player registrations 111.6 97.3 14.3 15% Total revenue (1) 273.8 361.3 -87.6 -24%

1 API (Alternative Performance Indicator) which includes income from non-trading activities as well as income from the sale of players registrations

The auditors' work for the 2024/2025 financial year is currently underway.

1/ Revenue from activities

TICKET SALES: €42.8 million (+ €8.9 million, +26%)

On 30 June 2025, ticket sales performed well, up by €8.9 million (+26%). This was mainly due to European ticket sales of €7.7 million (no European Cup participation in N-1) and an increase of approximately +€3.0 million in sales for Ligue 1 matches linked to sporting results and the derby against Saint-Etienne. In Y-1, they also included ticket sales revenue from OL Reign, which left the scope on 17 June 2024, amounting to €3.6 million.

TV AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €45.7 million (-€49.7 million, -52% compared with the total including non-recurring revenue in 2024)

With the same Ligue 1 ranking as last season (6th place), the sharp drop in domestic TV rights (-€71.8 million) is due to the recognition of non-recurring income in Y-1 of €50 million (last instalment of income from CVC's acquisition of a stake in the LFP's commercial subsidiary[1] ), and the impact of the significant decline in revenue related to the TV rights agreement between DAZN and the LFP for the 2024/2029 cycle.

In addition, TV rights revenue as at 30 June 2025 include UEFA TV rights of €22.9 million relating to the club's participation in the Europa League this season (quarter-finals).

PARTNERSHIPS - ADVERTISING: €30.4 million (-€6.8 million, -18%)

Partnership and advertising revenue remained at a high level, exceeding €30 million. The decrease in this revenue line is mainly due to changes in the scope of consolidation compared to 30 June 2024, amounting to €4.7 million overall, related to disposals made during the last financial year (OL Féminin, OL Vallée Arena and OL Reign).

BRAND REVENUES: €24.6 million (-€29.6 million, -55% compared to the total including non-recurring revenues in 2024)

Derivative income remained stable at €12.7 million as at 30 June 2025.

In Y-1, Other brand revenue included a lump sum payment of €26.9 million related to the licensing of the "Olympique Lyonnais" brands to OL Féminin, in accordance with the agreements signed with Michele Kang on 8 February 2024.

The impact of changes in scope (exclusions of OL Reign and OL Vallée Arena) amounted to €4.8 million on brand revenue.

EVENTS: €18.7 million (-€24.7 million, -57% compared to the total including non-recurring revenue in 2024)

Revenue from major stadium events amounted to €13.0 million, including revenue from the 11 football matches of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the France/Belgium UEFA Nations League match, and the two semi-finals of the TOP 14 rugby tournament. In 2023/2024, a non-standard season, revenue from major stadium events amounted to €28.4 million€, including seven concert dates and numerous sporting events, including five Rugby World Cup matches or the France/England rugby match.

The Seminars and Stadium Tours business generated €5.7 million (€6.4 million in Y-1).

The change in scope had a negative impact of €9.1 million on the Events business line compared with the previous year (disposal of OL Vallée Arena).

PLAYER TRADING: €111.6 million (+€14.3 million, +15%)

Proceeds from player contract transfers amounted to €111.6 million, including the transfers of Rayan CHERKI to Manchester City (€31.4 million), Jake O'BRIEN to Everton (€14.2 million), Maxence CAQUERET to Como (€12.7 million), Saïd BENRAHMA to Neom SC (€11.3 million), Gift ORBAN to Hoffenheim (€9.3 million), Mamadou SARR to Strasbourg (€9.2 million), JEFFINHO to Botafogo (€4.8 million), Mama BALDE to Brest (€4.2 million), Amin SARR to Hellas Verona (€3.2 million), Johann LEPENANT to Nantes (€2.3 million), as well as various compensation and incentives totalling €8.9 million.

As at 30 June 2024, they amounted to €97.3 million, including the sales of Bradley BARCOLA to PSG (€36.1 million), Castello LUKEBA to Leipzig (€28.3 million) and Romain FAIVRE to Bournemouth (€13.2 million).

Some players economic rights were sold during the 2024/2025 financial year and will be recorded under "Other operating income and expenses" in the income statement.

Excluding non-recurring items recorded in N-1 (€76.9 million) and changes in scope (€22.2 million), detailed below, total revenue for the 2024/2025 financial year would show an increase of €11.6 million (+4%) compared to N-1.

2/ RECENT EVENTS AND OUTLOOK

On 30 June, Michele Kang (director of Eagle Football Group since 2023) was appointed Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Football Group, and Michael Gerlinger (Sporting Director of Eagle Football Holdings) was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the club. John Textor has resigned from his management positions at Olympique Lyonnais, including the Board of Directors.

Michele Kang played an active role in supporting OL's executive management, notably by leading the club's appeal proceedings before the DNCG. New liquidity and guarantees were provided by lenders and Michele Kang (€87 million contributed by Eagle Football Holdings shareholders and €30 million in bank guarantees), enabling the DNCG's Federal Appeals Committee to decide on July 9th to keep the Club in Ligue 1. This decision, which is accompanied by a cap on the club's payroll and transfers, will also allow OL to compete in the 2025/2026 Europa League, following the signing of an agreement with UEFA's financial control body (see press release dated 4 July 2025). The sporting objective remains to qualify for European competition on a regular basis.

Thanks to the new liquidity provided and the objectives set for the 2025/26 season, all of EFG's operating requirements and various financial commitments should be covered, including commitments to major suppliers and agents, social security debts with the establishment of repayment schedules, and current operating debts.

The new management team, with its Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, is committed to transparency and compliance for the autonomous management of EFG.

The management and all operational teams are doing everything possible to ensure that the club performs at the highest level both on and off the pitch, in order to restore confidence and credibility to the institution. The culture and development of young talent will continue with the aim of achieving sporting and then economic success. At the same time, strict financial discipline will be implemented, with a particular focus on reducing payroll.

Efforts will continue to ensure the club's long-term financial and operational stability.

Other recent operational events

The Groupama Stadium hosted the Imagine Dragons concert on 3 July 2025.

The player ADRYELSON was transferred on July 16th 2025 to the Emirati club Al Wasl (€2.2 million, including €0.9 million incentives and a 50% share in any future transfer fee). On 22 July 2025, the club announced the signing of player Afonso MOREIRA from Sporting Clube Portugal until 30 June 2029 (€2.0 million + 20% of any future capital gains). On July 25th 2025, le club has announced the departure of J. VERETOUT to the Qatari club of Al-Arabi (€0,5 million, and a 50% share in any future transfer fee) and the arrival of de R. KLUIVERT until June 30th 2030 from Casa Pia in Portugal (€3,78 million fix fee, potential bonus up to €0.65 million and 15% sell-on clause on any future capital gain).

Then, on July 26th 2025, the club announced the transfer of goalkeeper Lucas PERRI to the Premier League club Leeds United (€16,0 million, potential bonus up to €2.0 million and 10% sell-on clause on a future capital gain).

The stadium naming rights partnership agreement with Groupama has been extended for a further five years, until 2030, bringing the total duration of the partnership to 13 years, an unprecedented length for a naming rights contract in France.

Other prospects

The Groupama Stadium will host concert of the band Linkin Park on 16 June 2026.

Ligue 1 matches will be broadcast via the "Ligue 1 +" platform created by the LFP, and via BeIN Sports. Compared to last season, a very significant decline is expected in LFP TV rights revenue for 2025/2026.

Outlook for the 2024/25 financial year

Given the high level of operating expenses, the change in scope and the non-recurring revenues recorded in Y-1, the Group anticipates a very significant loss for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The date of publication of the annual accounts will be communicated to the market in the coming weeks.





