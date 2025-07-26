EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: LUCAS PERRI'S TRANSFER TO LEEDS UNITED

Lyon, July 26th, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of goalkeeper Lucas Perri to English club Leeds United for a fee of €16 million, plus a potential €2 million in bonuses and a 10% share of future capital gain.

Arrived in January 2024 from Botafogo, Lucas Perri has played 49 matches with OL. Regular starter and decisive on several occasions in the Coupe de France during his first few months (defeat in the final against Paris Saint-Germain), the former goalkeeper for Nautico and Sao Paulo took his game to another level last season. With 10 clean sheets in Ligue 1 (third best total) and nominated for the UNFP awards in the best goalkeeper category, Lucas Perri distinguished himself as one of the most effective goalkeepers in the French championship.

Called up several times to the national team, the 27-year-old will now take on a new challenge with Leeds United, promoted to the Premier League this season.

Olympique Lyonnais, which had acquired 100% of the player's rights (€6.5 million), would like to warmly thank Lucas for his commitment and professionalism and wishes him a very successful career.



