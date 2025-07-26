Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 26.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 08:05
1,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8501,93513:02
Actusnews Wire
26.07.2025 20:23 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: LUCAS PERRI'S TRANSFER TO LEEDS UNITED

Lyon, July 26th, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of goalkeeper Lucas Perri to English club Leeds United for a fee of €16 million, plus a potential €2 million in bonuses and a 10% share of future capital gain.

Arrived in January 2024 from Botafogo, Lucas Perri has played 49 matches with OL. Regular starter and decisive on several occasions in the Coupe de France during his first few months (defeat in the final against Paris Saint-Germain), the former goalkeeper for Nautico and Sao Paulo took his game to another level last season. With 10 clean sheets in Ligue 1 (third best total) and nominated for the UNFP awards in the best goalkeeper category, Lucas Perri distinguished himself as one of the most effective goalkeepers in the French championship.

Called up several times to the national team, the 27-year-old will now take on a new challenge with Leeds United, promoted to the Premier League this season.

Olympique Lyonnais, which had acquired 100% of the player's rights (€6.5 million), would like to warmly thank Lucas for his commitment and professionalism and wishes him a very successful career.


EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWxqYJSaaWrKmXGbYZpsZpKVam1llGKbbGjIxmqZlZ6dcGqSm2ZnmZeYZnJkl25m
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93290-efg-260725-transfer-lucas-perri-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.