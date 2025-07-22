Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.07.2025
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Actusnews Wire
22.07.2025 19:23 Uhr
162 Leser
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ARRIVAL OF AFONSO MOREIRA AT OL UNTIL 2029

Lyon, July 22th, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the arrival of Afonso Moreira, a Portuguese U20 international, from Sporting Clube de Portugal. The 20-year-old winger has signed a four-year contract, running until June 2029, for a fee of €2 million, with an additional 20% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Originally from Viseu, Afonso Moreira joined the Lisbon club's academy at a very young age, one of the most renowned youth academies in Europe. Quickly noticed for his performances in youth categories, particularly in the UEFA Youth League, he signed his first professional contract at the age of 16. A versatile winger, he made his professional debut for Sporting at just 18, continuing his development between the first team and the reserves.

Afonso Moreira's arrival is fully in line with Olympique Lyonnais' strategy of building for the future by investing in promising young talent.


EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZ1tYZVqZpqdl2lxk5llmWdkmGyTmGCaaGaYmWmcl5mdaW9mxW9pZ8nKZnJklmtv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93169-efg-220725-arrivee-d_afonso-moreira-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
