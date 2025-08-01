EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: LOAN FOR DUJE CALETA-CAR

Friday, 1 August 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the loan (€0.5 million) of its Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car to Spanish club Real Sociedad until 30 June 2026. The loan includes an option to buy for €4 million.

Duje Caleta-Car joined Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2023 from Southampton and has played 53 matches for the club in two seasons. The 28-year-old Croatian international (33 caps) also took advantage of his time at Lyon to return to the national team and play in the Nations League quarter-finals against France last March.

Having played in Croatia, Austria, England and France, the Sibenik native will now discover Spain with a historic club.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Duje Caleta-Car, who is under contract with the club until 30 June 2027, an excellent season.





