Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771
Frankfurt
01.08.25
1,810 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
01.08.2025 21:53 Uhr
106 Leser
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: LOAN FOR DUJE CALETA-CAR

Friday, 1 August 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the loan (€0.5 million) of its Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car to Spanish club Real Sociedad until 30 June 2026. The loan includes an option to buy for €4 million.

Duje Caleta-Car joined Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2023 from Southampton and has played 53 matches for the club in two seasons. The 28-year-old Croatian international (33 caps) also took advantage of his time at Lyon to return to the national team and play in the Nations League quarter-finals against France last March.

Having played in Croatia, Austria, England and France, the Sibenik native will now discover Spain with a historic club.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Duje Caleta-Car, who is under contract with the club until 30 June 2027, an excellent season.



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWtpYJWclGnGm2xsksltm5SYaJhnk2XHaGGXlGSda8ibapxmxWhml8aVZnJkmW1s
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93486-efg-010825-pret-caleta-car-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
