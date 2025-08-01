EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: NICOLAS TAGLIAFICO EXTENDS HIS CONTRACT WITH OL UNTIL 2027 - ACQUISITION AND LOAN FOR MATT TURNER

Friday, 1 August 2025

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce that Nicolas Tagliafico has extended his contract for two additional seasons, until 30 June 2027.

World champion with Argentina in 2022 and two-time Copa América winner (2021, 2024), Nicolas Tagliafico will continue his adventure with Lyon, which began in 2022, confirming his commitment to the club's project.

An experienced left-back with more than 550 matches under his belt, he has played 102 games for OL (9 goals), bringing all his intensity, professionalism and winning culture to the team. Highly involved in the life of the group, the Argentine international (70 caps) also plays a guiding role for the younger players through his daily commitment, exemplary behaviour and sense of team spirit.

By extending Nicolas Tagliafico's contract, Olympique Lyonnais is reaffirming its ambition to rely on experienced players to mentor and support the development of its young players.

In addition, Olympique Lyonnais announces the acquisition of goalkeeper Matt Turner from Nottingham Forest for €8 million + 10% of any future capital gain.

However, the club has reached an agreement with MLS franchise New England Revolution for a one-year loan of the American goalkeeper, with an option to buy for €3 million.





