WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 08:05
1,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
25.07.2025 19:23 Uhr
131 Leser
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: RUBEN KLUIVERT JOINS OL UNTIL 2030

Lyon, July 25th, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the signing of Ruben Kluivert from Portuguese club Casa Pia. The Dutch central defender has signed with OL until June 30, 2030, for a fee of €3.78 million, with potential add-ons of up to €0.65 million and a 15% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Trained at Ajax Amsterdam, Ruben Kluivert began his professional career in the Netherlands before joining Casa Pia in Lisbon in the summer of 2024. A regular starter in the Portuguese top division, he quickly stood out for his physical presence, speed, and strength in duels.

At 24 years old, Ruben Kluivert will become, upon his first official match, the fourth Dutch player in Olympique Lyonnais' history, following Michel Valke, Kenny Tete, and Memphis Depay.


EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWqflJhrYWvGnG2dZ8uXaWSYm2xpxmjHlpXKmGJpaZ/Kbmtix29kZp2bZnJkl21u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93288-efg-250725-arrivee-de-ruben-kluivert-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
