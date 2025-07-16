Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
16.07.25 | 08:04
1,945 Euro
-0,77 % -0,015
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
16.07.2025 20:53 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ADRYELSON'S TRANSFER TO AL WASL CLUB

Lyon, July 16th, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the permanent transfer of Adryelson to the Emirati club Al Wasl for an amount of €2.2 million, including €0.9 million in bonuses. As part of this deal, OL retains a 50% sell-on clause for any future transfer of the player.

Arriving in January 2024 from Botafogo, the 25-year-old central defender played 4 matches with OL before being loaned back to his former club in the summer of 2024 for the final four months of the season. His return was marked by winning both the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian championship in December 2024, before finishing the season in Belgium on a second loan spell at Anderlecht until this past June.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Adryelson every success for the rest of his career in the United Arab Emirates.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - compartiment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
Code ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Services de loisirs
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yW5qlcVnYZmdl2ubk5tuapRqa29ixWbFaGmZlmdpYp6Xb2xim2mVbsbLZnJklWlu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93048-adryelson-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
