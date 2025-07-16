EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ADRYELSON'S TRANSFER TO AL WASL CLUB

Lyon, July 16th, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the permanent transfer of Adryelson to the Emirati club Al Wasl for an amount of €2.2 million, including €0.9 million in bonuses. As part of this deal, OL retains a 50% sell-on clause for any future transfer of the player.

Arriving in January 2024 from Botafogo, the 25-year-old central defender played 4 matches with OL before being loaned back to his former club in the summer of 2024 for the final four months of the season. His return was marked by winning both the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian championship in December 2024, before finishing the season in Belgium on a second loan spell at Anderlecht until this past June.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Adryelson every success for the rest of his career in the United Arab Emirates.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com Euronext Paris - compartiment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

Code ISIN: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Services de loisirs

