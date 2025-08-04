Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
04.08.25 | 08:17
1,820 Euro
+0,55 % +0,010
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
04.08.2025 20:53 Uhr
170 Leser
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ARRIVAL OF MIDFIELDER PAVEL SULC UNTIL 2029

Monday, 4 August 2025

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the signing of Pavel Šulc from Viktoria Plze?. The Czech midfielder has joined the club on a four-year deal, running until June 30, 2029, for a transfer fee of €7.5 million, with potential bonuses of up to €2.5 million and a 15% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Born in March 2000, Pavel Šulc spent most of his career at Viktoria Plze?. Loaned out several times to Czech clubs (Jihlava, Opava, Budejovice, Jablonec), the 24-year-old played 167 matches for the recent national runners-up, scoring 47 goals and providing 31 assists.

Particularly decisive last season, with 20 goals and 15 assists, he was awarded the Czech Ballon d'Or as the country's best player of the year. Pavel Šulc can play in various positions behind the main striker. A technical, energetic, and combative player, the international midfielder (14 caps) is also highly effective in front of goal.



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93514-efg-040825-arrivee-de-pavel-sulc-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
