EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ENGLISH MIDFIELDER TYLER MORTON JOINS OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS UNTIL 2030

Tuesday, 5 August 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival of midfielder Tyler Morton from Liverpool. England U21 international has signed a five-year contract, running until June 30, 2030, for a transfer fee of €10 million, with potential bonuses of up to €5 million and a 20% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Born in 2002 in Wallasey, United Kingdom, Tyler Morton completed his entire youth development at Liverpool. He joined the club at the age of 7 and gradually progressed through the ranks, signing his first professional contract ten years later and joining the first-team squad under Jürgen Klopp.

An intelligent player, technically gifted, and capable of dictating play, Tyler Morton also stood out in the UEFA Youth League. He made 14 appearances for the Reds and went on loan to Blackburn Rovers in 2022/2023 (46 matches) and Hull City in 2023/2024 (41 matches).

An England U21 international, the midfielder was crowned European Champion at last year's U21 Euro in Slovakia, playing in 5 of his team's 6 matches.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Tyler Morton, the club's fourth signing of the summer transfer window (after Afonso Moreira, Ruben Kluivert, and Pavel Šulc), further strengthening its midfield for the seasons ahead.





EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP



Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com



Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xm2ekcZnlW+bym6ck5aXaJdrmmdqx2WZlmjJyGZoZpzKmHJhyWpimpnIZnJkmmln

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93541-efg-050825-arrivee-de-tyler-morton-en.pdf