Dienstag, 12.08.2025
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Actusnews Wire
12.08.2025 20:23 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ADAM KARABEC ARRIVES ON LOAN WITH A BUY OPTION UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON

Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival of Adam Karabec from Sparta Prague on a €0.3 million loan until 30 June 2026. The loan includes a buy option for €3.5 million, with potential bonuses up to €0.8 million, as well as an additional 15% sell-on clause on a potential future sale.

Born in Prague, Adam Karabec quickly established himself as one of the most promising midfielders of his generation in Czech Republic, winning the title of best young player in 2020. On loan last season to Hamburg in Bundesliga 2, this tall player of 1.87m had a successful season, playing 31 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing 7 assists.

At just 22 years old, the Czech international already has solid experience in national championships and in European competition, where he notably faced OL in the Europa League group stage in 2021/2022.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Adam Karabec, whose physical and technical qualities will strengthen the team and fully support its ambitions in Ligue 1 and in Europa League.



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lphxlcWbaZvFyJpvaJVsl2SVaW5jxGTIapPKmWOcl8vHmXCTnGuUl8fLZnJkm2Zt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93617-efg-120825-arrivee-adam-karabec-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.