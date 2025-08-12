EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ADAM KARABEC ARRIVES ON LOAN WITH A BUY OPTION UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON

Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival of Adam Karabec from Sparta Prague on a €0.3 million loan until 30 June 2026. The loan includes a buy option for €3.5 million, with potential bonuses up to €0.8 million, as well as an additional 15% sell-on clause on a potential future sale.

Born in Prague, Adam Karabec quickly established himself as one of the most promising midfielders of his generation in Czech Republic, winning the title of best young player in 2020. On loan last season to Hamburg in Bundesliga 2, this tall player of 1.87m had a successful season, playing 31 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing 7 assists.

At just 22 years old, the Czech international already has solid experience in national championships and in European competition, where he notably faced OL in the Europa League group stage in 2021/2022.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Adam Karabec, whose physical and technical qualities will strengthen the team and fully support its ambitions in Ligue 1 and in Europa League.





EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP



Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com



Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lphxlcWbaZvFyJpvaJVsl2SVaW5jxGTIapPKmWOcl8vHmXCTnGuUl8fLZnJkm2Zt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93617-efg-120825-arrivee-adam-karabec-en.pdf